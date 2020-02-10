November 18, 1953 — January 30, 2020

Tsutomu "Russ" Russnogle, was born on November 18, 1953, in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. He lived in Corvallis and was the son of Ralph Owen Russnogle and Fumiko Russnogle (Yohena). He passed away on January 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Bernie; daughter, Tiffany; grandchildren: Senna, Luca, Amelia, Abigail, and Colin.

Russ grew up in Okinawa, Japan in his younger years till the age of nine and moved to the United States after his mother and father were married and was adopted as a Russnogle. He later relocated to Kaiserslautern, Germany, where he graduated from Zweibrucken high-school. After graduation, the family relocated back to the United States where he attended Oregon State University. It was during this time when he was introduced to Janice, who would become his wife. In September of 1979, he became a U.S. citizen.

Russ began his career working for the Linn County Road Department, where he drove trucks, striped roads, designed the covered bridge logo for the county and made various other signs. Eventually, he would find his way to Oremet in October of 1979 and worked there until retirement in June of 2015.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February, 13 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis, OR 97330. Russ enjoyed life with his family and friends. All who knew him are welcome to attend.

