July 8, 1970 - January 21, 2022

Troy Lamore Plum, age 51, passed away on January 21, 2022, of a sudden heart attack. Troy was born on July 8, 1970, in Corvallis to Larry and Becky Plum. Troy was married to Kassandre Witzel-Plum of Corvallis, who preceded him in death in 2016.

Troy graduated from Corvallis High School in 1988 and with honors from Oregon State University in 1992, with a BS in Mathematics. Troy continued his education at Oregon State, obtaining a second degree in Civil Engineering. Troy formed his own company TKP Engineering LLC in 2008 and was a highly respected and successful civil engineer for both private entities and public municipalities.

Troy lived his whole life in Corvallis, except for a year in England on a college exchange at Lancaster University and a couple of years in Sun Valley, Idaho after graduating from college. In Sun Valley, Troy was able to enjoy his two favorite outdoor activities, rock climbing and cross-country skiing with his dog Tensor.

Troy is survived by his parents; his in-laws, Jim and Judy Witzel; his sisters, Renae Mason (Chris) and Julie Plum Qames Moody); his nephews, Jake and Ryan; his nieces, Sarah and Megan and his beloved black lab, Tensy.

Troy and Kassandre adored their dogs, all of which were rescue dogs. They were active in supporting local rescue programs and animal shelters, so it is suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to a local dog rescue program or shelter, such as Safe Haven Humane Society.

In respecting Troy's wishes, there will not be a memorial, instead, honor Troy by thinking of your favorite memory of him and the smile he brought to your face.