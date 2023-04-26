September 29, 1934 - April 21, 2023

Treva Dearita Gitthens Kingston was born in her grandmother's house at Amber, Oklahoma on September 29, 1934, the daughter of Herbert and Rosa Gitthens. As a youth, she showed the Grand Champion pig at the Oklahoma State Fair and experienced her only fear in life, a tornado that swept away the family barn.

Best friends, Pat and Leo Petitte, introduced Treva and Gary into a marriage of over seventy years.

Treva was loved by all who knew her. She passed to God's care at 12:55 pm April 21 holding Gary's hand and listening to her favorite music by Montovani.

Treva loved her many pets and one, Sadie, continues to seek her presence.

Treva is survived by two brothers, George and Kent; her husband Gary; two daughters, Deborah and Sharron; four grandchildren, Elisabeth, Nathaniel, Kesha and Jerome. She was blessed with ten great grandchildren, Ellie, Abbie, Mollie, Ryder, William, Brynja, Hazel, Gabriel, Evelyn and Cameron. Life was made more complete by Deborah's husband Donald, Elisabeth's husband Alex, Nathaniel's wife Ana, and Jerome's wife Tram.

A special thank you goes to her many friends, family and acquaintances for their thoughts and kindness. Most helpful in Treva's last days was her daughter Deborah and granddaughter Elisabeth.

Fisher Funeral Home made her final arrangements. At Treva's request there will be no services. Her ashes will be placed in a family plot at Columbia, California.