Tresa Margaret Mitchell

January 9, 1954 – April 7, 2022

Tresa M. Mitchell passed away on April 7th at her home in Lebanon, Oregon surrounded by her family; she was 68.

Tresa is survived by her husband of 39 years, Dave Mitchell; daughter, Marcene Mascarenas and son, Michael Mitchell; and two grandchildren Deziree Bates and Richard Mascarenas.

Tresa loved spending her days crafting, spending time with her family and pouring her heart into her church community.

The family will be having a memorial service at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the New Hope Church in Lebanon, with light hors d'oevres to follow. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.