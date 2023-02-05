Sept. 3, 2002 - Jan. 30, 2023

Travis Ott Longo, 20, of Albany, OR, was born in Polson, MT. Travis spent several years in Montana foster homes and group homes before he was adopted in 2016 by Robert Longo in Albany, OR.

Travis attended Memorial Middle School, West Albany High School, and graduated from Albany Options School in 2020. While in school he participated in cross-country, outdoor track, football, wrestling, and band.

He started to study Automotive Technology at Linn-Benton Community College in 2020 and was scheduled to receive two degrees in June 2023. His lifelong passion was to become an automotive technician.

Travis will be dearly missed by his family, friends, classmates, and co-workers.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future, time, and place to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Safe Haven Humane Society as well in care of the funeral home.