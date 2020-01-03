December 3, 1929 — December 24, 2019
Tony Vlastelica passed away expectantly on Christmas Eve. He was 90 years old.
He was born on December 3, 1929 to George and Mary Vlastelica in Aberdeen, Washington. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1950. He served in the Marine Corp. He graduated with a Science Education degree from Oregon State College in 1956. He was a member of the Beaver basketball team, well known for his “hook shot”.
You have free articles remaining.
He married Karen Russell of Grants Pass whom he met at OSU (then known as OSC) on July 15, 1956. They honeymooned in Italy where he played professional basketball. After living in Italy for four years they returned to Corvallis where they lived for 10 years, one year in Santa Barbara, California, and over 10 years in Boise, Idaho where they owned 2 Baskin & Robbins Ice Cream stores. They returned to Corvallis in 1982 and in 1984 Karen passed away.
Tony married JoAnne Haley in 2001 and together they continued selling ice cream for many years being a regular fixture at local fairs in the area. He very much enjoyed selling ice cream.
He was preceded in death in death by his first wife Karen & his brother Paul of Aberdeen, Washington.
His survivors include daughter Jennie and granddaughter Jessica of Southern Oregon. His wife JoAnne Haley of Lebanon. Eight of his siblings: Sister Pauline Moersch of Denton, Texas. Brother George of Fremont, California. Sister Mary Rushworth of Alameda, California. Sister Ann Vlastelica of Aberdeen Washington. Sister Helen Burnett of Montesano, Washington. Brother John of Lacey, Washington. Sister Joann Vlastelica of Edmonds, Washington. Sister Rosemarie Asplund of Longview, Washington and Sister-in-law Eleanor Vlastelica of Aberdeen, Washington.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 9 at The River Center in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.