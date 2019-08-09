February 3, 1964 — August 6, 2019
Tony Ray Bell, 55, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away surrounded by family at his home in Dallas, Oregon on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Born February 3, 1964 in Corvallis, to Russell and Joyce Bell, Tony graduated from Corvallis High School in 1982. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1985, Tony returned to Corvallis where he married Kaprice Day and became an adoring father to son Brandon and daughter KyLee. In 2005, he married Angela Sue Craft.
Tony was employed by Evanite/Hollingsworth & Vose for more than 34 years where he enjoyed being a life mentor to many younger co-workers. He also enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents and sister Juanona Warrick. He is survived by his wife Angela; son Brandon (Angie) Bell and daughter KyLee (Justin) Bowers all from Dallas, Oregon; sisters Juanita Linn of Corvallis, LaJuana (Jim) Berdanier of Gilbert, Arizona; brother Russ (Virginia) Bell, Jr. of Tucson, Arizona, five grandchildren and a bazillion nieces and nephews.
At Tony’s request there will be no funeral service. His family invites his friends, old and new, to a celebration of Tony’s life to be held Sunday, September 15 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Shelter in Avery Park in Corvallis.
In lieu of flowers Tony's family requests consideration of becoming an organ donor. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.