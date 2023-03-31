Tony Johnson of Albany, proud husband and devoted father and grandfather, died Monday, March 27 after a hard battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 57.

His family was his greatest accomplishment.

Anthony Wayne Johnson was born in Coos Bay to Wayne Johnson and DyAnne McCarthy Johnson. He grew up in Klamath Falls, later moving with his family to the timber community of Valsetz. Tony starred in sports in high school and was the valedictorian of the last graduating class from Valsetz in 1984.

He studied at Oregon State University, where he was a member of the Acacia fraternity, and he was a true Beaver fan.

At college, he met his lifelong love and married Connie Odegard Johnson in 1987.

The timber industry was in Tony's blood and his career began at WTD Industries in the Corvallis and Philomath areas. He started work at Georgia-Pacific in Halsey in 2000 and moved up through the ranks to become a manufacturing engineer. He was well-respected by his colleagues and proud of his job.

Tony enjoyed vacations to places such as Hawaii, Florida and South Dakota to see family, and, as a history buff, he usually tied in a visit to historical sites on his travels.

He also loved cooking and smoking meats for family events.

Tony coached softball for his daughters' youth teams and was an excellent slow pitch softball player.

He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman, as well. He loved camping and hiking, completing the summiting challenge of the Oregon Six-Pack of Peaks in recent years.

Tony is survived by his wife, Connie Johnson, children, Kelsi Johnson Clarke, Stephanie Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Caelin Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson, grandson Jack Anthony Clarke, father Wayne Johnson, sister Heather Blackwell, niece Larissa Blackwell DeBusschere, grandmother Wilma Nelson, and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, DyAnne Johnson.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home.