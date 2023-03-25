August 19, 1948 – March 18, 2023

Tony Davila Lopez: A Life Well Lived

Tony Davila Lopez, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Philomath, Oregon. Born on August 19, 1948, in San Antonio, Texas, Tony was 74 years old at the time of his passing.

Tony grew up in San Dimas, California, where he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Valorie Parks, on October 5, 1968, in La Verne, California. He was an accomplished athlete, working as a lifeguard for Los Angeles pools and running track in high school and junior college.

Tony earned his Associate of Arts degree from San Antonio College and an Accounting certificate from Bell and Howell School of Accounting. He began his career at Potlatch Paper Company in California before relocating to Oregon in 1977 to work for Albany Paper Mill, where he dedicated 30 years of service, retiring as an Senior Environmental Lab Technician.

In Oregon, Tony and Valorie purchased a farmhouse and property where they raised calves, sheep, pigs, chickens, and their two children, Steve Alan Lopez of Snohomish, WA, and Nathan Ian Lopez of Philomath, OR. Tony was a self-taught jack-of-all-trades, mastering plumbing, electrical work, auto repair, house remodeling, and woodworking, and he ensured that his children developed these skills as well.

Tony was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Lebanon, OR, and Family Bible Fellowship in Lebanon, OR. He was also the HOA President of Oak Terrace Subdivision. Tony had a zest for life and enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, backpacking, fishing, and riding off-road motorcycles with his children.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Valorie Jean Lopez; his children Steve and Nathan; his grandchildren Joshua, Nicholas, Toby, Lillian, and Isaac Lopez; his siblings John Lopez of Pomona, CA, Henry Lopez of Orem, Utah, Ruben Lopez of Scotts Valley, CA, Robert Lopez of San Luis Obispo, CA, Janie Pereda of Chattanooga, TN, and Velia Glazier of Prescott, AZ. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Oralia Lopez, his father, Juan M. Lopez, and his sister, Virginia McCall.

Tony's life was a testament to his strong work ethic, love for his family, and passion for learning. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.