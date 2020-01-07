June 6, 1963 — December 31, 2019

Todd Shafer transitioned peacefully with his wife and soul mate at his side. He fought a valiant fight against cancer maintaining an amazing sense of humor and selflessness. He spent his last days concerned for everyone around him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was born Todd Roy Shafer, first child to Kenneth John Shafer and Louise Georgia Crawford Shafer on June 6, 1963 in Victorville, California. He grew up in Corvallis where he attended schools, completing his GED to join the US Army.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his wife Theresa “Tracy” Shafer who he met while working at Beckett Gas over 9 years ago in Ohio. They were married August 14, 2015 and moved to Oregon that year to provide assistance to his parents. He was employed by Beta Seed in Tangent.

He is survived by his sister, Annette R. Berkeley (husband Alan D. Berkeley and niece Sydney). Todd leaves children Tara J. Shafer (significant partner Bobby Lal), grandson Berkeley; son George E. Shafer, granddaughter Ember and grandson Zeddicus; daughter Elizabeth Shafer; daughter Cassandra Shafer Damron (husband Johnny Damron); brother of the heart, Kevin Snedker; and extended family.

At his request, a private celebration of life is pending. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Legacy Burn Center, Portland, Oregon; or to Tracy Shafer to help with expenses. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Todd Shafer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.