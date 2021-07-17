Tiny Jean Hubbs

Tiny touched all who knew her with a spirit of kindness and generosity. She was warm and inviting and cared deeply for people, especially the underdog. She was a champion of what was right and fair, and was a fierce protector of her children. She always put others first, and up to the end was always concerned about others. She will be remembered for her forgiving spirit. She never held a grudge, but was always willing to forgive no matter the wrong. She was a loving, devoted wife and a model mother. She will be sorely missed.