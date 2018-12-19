September 5, 1964 — November 30, 2018
Tina Maria (Butler) Atkinson, 54, died at home November 30, 2018.
Born prematurely (weighing 1 lb. 15 oz.) in Seattle, Washington, Tina was the daughter of Don Butler and Marilyn (Stettler) Butler. Tina attended elementary school in Seattle. After her parents divorced, she moved to the Corvallis area and attended Western View Junior High School and Corvallis High School. After graduation from high school, she attended Linn-Benton Community College earning an Associate Degree in Accounting.
She worked for 18 years as an accountant for the Oregon State University, Department of Botany and Plant Pathology. Tina was retired from her work because of medical disabilities. She struggled with health issues and shared a residence at varying times with each of her sisters.
Tina loved to cook. She enjoyed attending family gatherings and being able to bring special dishes that were favorites of her family members. She delighted in making chocolate truffles, apple pies, special cakes and other delightful dishes. She loved to read, easily finishing several books each month. She liked sewing and making special gifts to give her friends and family.
Tina is survived by her parents, father, Donald R. Butler, of Albany; mother Marilyn Butler, of Silverton, Oregon; stepmother, Jeanne (Moore) Butler, of Albany; sister, Donna L. Butler, of Silverton; sister, Brenda L. Collette, of Albany; brother, Carl Moore, of Junction City, Oregon; brother, Keith Moore, of Albany; and sister, Nadine (Moore) Jones, residence unknown. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was married for many years to Timothy Atkinson and after their divorce remained close to Tim and his family.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Madison St. SE, Albany.
Contributions in Tina’s memory can be made to Patient Access Network Foundation, 805 15th Street NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC, 20005; OSU Botany & Plant Pathology Foundation, 850 SW 35th Street, Corvallis, OR 97333; or the Oregon Humane Society call 503-802-6793.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).