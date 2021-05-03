Tina Jo Winkler

She had a variety of jobs throughout her life. She was known as a great cook and had cooked in local restaurants through the years, but what she loved the most was taking care of children. She showered her nieces and nephews with love and operated her own daycare center from her home for a number of years. Tina loved flowers and was always happy when she could spend her summer evenings tending to them. In years past the extended family gathered for annual family camping trips and Tina loved these trips full of good times and laughter with all of the family and her cooking for the whole crew.Tina married Daniel Ray Ferebee on November 16, 1998 and they were together until his death in November of 2003.