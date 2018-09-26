January 7, 1967 — September 25, 2018
Timothy Warren Palmaymesa went home to Jesus on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.
Timothy was born to William N. and Karen R. (Wright) on January 7, 1967. He was the first baby that year in Ripon, California.
Tim spent his life spreading joy. To meet Tim, to spend time in his presence, was to go away better and blessed. His love for life, for music, dancing, bowling, good food, humor and "Star Wars" were his trademark.
Tim spent his academic years in the Greater Albany School District. Crossing the stage to receive his diploma, Tim was met with a standing ovation from the South Albany Class of 1987.
Tim loved his family, and was so proud of his role as Uncle Tim. He also loved his friends and extended family, the Renew Care Team, at his home in Lebanon. The Palmaymesa family wishes to thank the team at Renew for their devoted love and care and for being a part of Tim’s life. In Tim’s gallant last hours, this team continued to not only care for Tim, but they selflessly cared for his family as they sat by Tim’s side. Tim passed surrounded by those he loved and those who love him, and always will.
Much gratitude as well to Evergreen Hospice for their service.
Tim is survived by his parents, William and Karen Palmaymesa; brother, Bill and sister-in-law, Dena, brother, Paul and sister-in-law, Cristina; nephew, Adam (Jamie); niece, Chelsea (Jesse Fipps); and six great-nieces and nephews, Bellagrace, Stella, Samuel, William, Gloria, and Coramae; as well as members of the William O. Wright family of Yakima, Washington and the Floyd B. Palmaymesa family of Ripon, California.
A viewing will be held at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 28. A graveside service will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 29, at Willamette Memorial Park with a reception to follow at the funeral home.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Evergreen Hospice or a charity of your choice.