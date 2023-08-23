HALSEY, OR - Timothy (Tim) Van Leeuwen, 66, passed away at his farm on June 11th in Halsey, Oregon.

Born to George and Elizabeth Van Leeuwen in Salem, Oregon, Tim spent his life in and around the family farm in Halsey, Oregon. Tim attended Halsey Grade School, graduated from Central Linn High School in 1974 and briefly attended Oregon State University.

During Tim's lifetime, he pursued many interests and had many adventures. Before he owned and operated his own farming business, he worked on a fertilizer plant in Harrisburg, worked in the construction business in Oregon and Idaho and eventually went to SE Alaska for a logging position.

In 1982 he married the love of his life, Lori Ohling and by January of 1984, they moved to their own farm in Halsey where he began a successful farming operation of wheat and rye grass. They were blessed with two children, Ashley and Brett. Sadly, after 26 years of marriage, Lori passed away in 2009.

In 2015, Tim remarried Patsy Githens. A longtime friend from Harrisburg. Tim's many passions included hunting, fishing, a great barbeque and a legendary vegetable garden. His record was 96 beautiful tomato plants, amongst all the other vegetables! Other interests include checking out estate sales, hanging out with his grandkids and spending time in Alaska.

Tim will long be remembered as a true friend and a lifetime friend to many, a devoted husband and father. He was an active member in his community, reliable and above all, a man of integrity. He was always the helper, and not the one looking for help. He was someone you could count on in good and bad times.

Tim is survived by his two brothers, his sister, His two children, his four grandchildren, and his wife Patsy. A Celebration of Life will be held September 30th at the Teen Challenge Center in Shedd at 1 pm. As Tim would say, "Tis what it tis……"