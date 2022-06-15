June 15, 1943 - June 9, 2022

Timothy Sheldon Wheatley (1943-2022), the son of William W. Wheatley and Phyllis McMillan Wheatley, was born in Salem, Oregon, on June 15, 1943, and was raised in Helena, Montana. He graduated from Helena High School in 1961.

He married Frances B. Mejia (now Frances Caldwell) in 1961 and entered the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after. During his three-year enlistment, he and Frances had three sons: Timothy (1962), Ty (1963) and Troy (1964). They lived all three years in military housing near Camp Pendleton, California, where Tim was stationed.

Tim was honorably discharged in 1964 with a Good Conduct Medal, 1st Award, and badges in Rifle Sharp-shooting and Pistol Marksmanship. The family moved back to Helena where Tim worked in the Montana State Highway Division. In 1967, they moved to Corvallis, Oregon, where he began a long career in telephone maintenance. He retired in 2002 from Pioneer Telephone in Philomath, Oregon.

In 1968, the couple divorced, and in 1982 he married Diane Kay Vaughan. After retirement, he and Diane moved back to Helena where he bought East Helena Wholesale Liquor Store, a business they owned and operated until 2011. Diane and Tim enjoyed golfing, traveling, and cruising in the classic cars Tim purchased over the years. They spent winter months in Yuma, Arizona. Diane died in December of 2016.

Tim is survived by three sons, Timothy R. Wheatley, Ty Wheatley, and Troy R. Wheatley; three granddaughters, Sarah Wheatley, Molly Bushnell, and Taylor Wheatley, all living in Oregon. His sister Lorelei Miksch and brother Morris Wheatley live in Helena, Montana.

A celebration of Tim's life with friends and family will be organized at a later date.