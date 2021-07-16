Timothy Ray Smith

April 10, 1960 - June 16, 2021

In Loving Memory.

Tim was born in Pittsburgh, California, April 10, 1960, and passed away June 15, 2021, in Sacramento, California, at the young age of 61. Tim left behind two children, Tiffany Ann Elkins (Chris) and Jeffrey Daniel Smith. His mother and father, Helen and Richard Smith, brothers, Jeffrey (Paula) Smith, Daniel Smith, seven grandchildren and two nephews.

In 1969 Tim's family moved to Albany, where they put down their roots. Tim graduated from West Albany High School in 1978. After high school, Tim joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Tim received his parachutist badge in that time. He was also awarded many accommodations and badges while serving in Grenada during this time.

After the Army, Tim went to Idaho to become a hunting guide because of his love for hunting. Afterwards, he attended Linn-Benton Community College and received his certificate in Heating and Air Conditioning. He spent several years working for Larsell Mechanical before going to work at Pope & Talbot Pulp Mill in Halsey. In 2008, Tim left Pope & Talbot to work for himself doing construction. He was finally able to fulfill one of his bucket list items by building a house for his brother Jeff's family in Wasco.