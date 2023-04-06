Timothy "Ole" Eugene Olson, 50, of Salem, passed away on March 25, 2023. Timothy was born on December 22, 1972 to Betsy (Hayes) and Gordon Olson.
He was affectionately known by the nickname "Ole" among his family. He grew up in Sweet Home. While in school, he participated in youth boxing competitions and won several trophies. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army; his younger brother Shane was to follow his example just months later. Timothy returned to Oregon, after his service, and engaged in the trucking business for many years.
Timothy enjoyed fishing, cooking, and watching sports. Timothy is survived by his son, Ole; his father, Gordon Olson; his siblings, Valerie Kuntz, Marty Olson, Tracy Hayes, Trena Gallardo, Angie Winn, Shane Olson, and Josephine Olson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, his step-father Lloyd Bly, and his brother James. A graveside service with Military Honors is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 14th at Lewis Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com