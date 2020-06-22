Timothy Lee Mulrooney

Tim forged plentiful friendships over the course of his lifetime sharing his light, humor, and compassion with all. He loved many, and in return many loved him. Friends have shared that he was a prince among mere peasants, and we as his family could not agree more. There wasn’t an obstacle he could not face, and he did so with grace and dignity. He made perseverance seem so easy, even though his hardships weighed heavily upon him. Tim was the most intelligent and quick witted man to sit, walk, and laugh beside. He could learn and teach just about anything, and especially loved Scrabble, chess, rummy, and cribbage. As an avid gardener he taught us that a weed is something you simply do not like, so pluck what you believe does not belong and keep what you do. Camping, fishing, hunting, traveling, and drilling in the answer to “What is the square root of 3?” to his grandchildren, collecting Hawaiian shirts, and tinkering away were among his many hobbies. But by far his best was gifting us with his presence, admiration, and never ending love. He will be more than dearly missed, for the rest of our lives, until we one day see him again. I love you Timmy. I love you Dad. I love you Poppa. We have loved you, and will love you, forever. Thank you for being the upstanding, impeccably beautiful inspiration of a man that you were and always will be. We can’t wait to party hardy and start an awesome game of Super Scrabble and cribbage, so keep on holding down the fort. Hope you’re winning at the big poker table.