June 23, 1953 — October 26, 2019
Timothy J. Schubert, 66, of Albany, passed away in Eugene.
The son of John and Gertrude (Nye) Schubert, Tim was born in Buffalo, New York.
He married Alberta Leemed after meeting her while serving in the U.S. Navy, retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as an Electrician's Mate Chief Petty Officer, then retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2018.
Tim is survived by his son, Matthew and his wife, Acacia; daughter, Sherri; brother, John Schubert II; grandchildren, Uriah, Alexis, and Ezekiel; great granddaughter, Kyah; fiancé, Denise Jeans.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Alberta.
Private services will be held. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
