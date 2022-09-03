Timothy David Fredericks

Diagnosed with Down Syndrome at birth, Tim changed our world. His parents quickly realized that there were no services available for his special needs. Bud then chose to go back to school and get his PhD in Special Education. Tim was able to travel the world with his parents as they taught others how to train and educate those with special needs. Tim even went to the White House in 1986 to meet with Nancy Reagan in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the bill that passed allowing equal education of the disabled community.

Due to increased dementia, Tim recently retired from Timberhill Athletic Club, where he had been a janitor for 23 years. He married the love of his life, Heather Hendrickson, on September 12, 1998 at St. Mary's in Albany, Oregon. For their 20th anniversary they took a trip to Las Vegas and renewed their vows surrounded by family. They would have celebrated their 24th anniversary this month. Tim loved the OSU Beavers, WWF, bowling, Special Olympics, Slurpees, animals, art and music, but mostly his family, and his precious wife, Heather. His faith and love of Jesus was central to his life and he was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He would often use family gatherings as an opportunity to preach and play his banjo to his captive audience. He was well loved by all who knew him. Tim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Steve; and his father-in-law, Kirk Hendrickson. He is survived by his wife, Heather; his mother-in-law, Diana; his sisters: Wendy Hitchcock, Denise Rist, and Marcy Gregg; and 13 wonderful nieces and nephews and their children. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the OSU Alumni Center in Corvallis. Please wear OSU garb or black and orange in honor of Tim's role as #1 Beaver fan. There will be time in the program for community sharing, so please bring your favorite memories and stories of Tim. We will, as Tim was known to say when departing any gathering, "Have fun." You may also leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.