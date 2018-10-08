February 14, 1951 — September 29, 2018
The angels came as God was calling Timothy home on September 29, 2018 after a sudden illness.
Timothy Henry Schaffner was born February 14, 1951 in Silverton Oregon, the son of Dennis and Katherine (Schaecher) Schaffner.
Tim graduated from Albany Union High School in 1969. Tim had two children from his first marriage. On April 30, 1988 Timothy married his wife Charlotte, who was without question the love of his life.
Tim and Charlotte owned and operated Tim’s Medical Express, a non-emergency medical transport business, for over 21 years. They were also longtime members of the former First Assembly of God (Hope Church of Albany). Tim enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and the beloved company of family and friends. He was an avid 49ers fan, loved good food, and fast cars.
Tim was proceeded in death by his father Dennis Schaffner and his mother Katherine (Schaecher) Schaffner.
Tim is survived by wife of 30 plus years, Charlotte (Soto) Schaffner of Albany; their dog, Oscar; son, Tim Schaffner Jr. (Angie) of Albany; and daughter, Jessica Burton (Bob) of Albany; grandchildren, Kenzi Martin (Keenan), Connor Schaffner, Cole Schaffner, Joe Burton; great-granddaughters, Paisley and Zoe; brothers, Denny Schaffner (Jan) of Keizer, Mark Schaffner (Denese) of Albany, Gary Schaffner of Albany, Dale Schaffner (Christine) of Rogue River, and Brad Schaffner (Jeanne) of Albany; sisters, Shelley McAllister (Charlie) of Albany, Cindy Neeley (Art) of Independence, Sue Gent (John) of Vancouver, Washington, Shirley Edmiston (Steve) of Albany, and Melanie Baker of Meridian, Idaho; many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins in the valley area.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday October 13, 2018 at Hope Church of Albany with a reception to follow.
Condolences may be left online at fisherfuneralhome.com.