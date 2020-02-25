Thomas William “Tom” Peterson

One of his skills was being able to fix anything. He could take a car engine apart and put it back together again so it would run.

In his later years he really enjoyed his riding lawn mower and large koi pond. He was looking forward to being able to get on his mower again when the weather dried out. He was the strongest and most courageous man, suffering from many things over the past 20 years but he never complained and would reply when asked how he was, "I'm fine!" But the most important thing to him was his faith. He wanted everyone to know how important knowing Jesus was and how it could change your life. He served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher in every church he attended.