Apr. 3, 1936 - Feb. 02, 2021

Thomas Walter Griffith was born to Ruth and Charles in Carthage, MO on April 3, 1936.

Tom graduated Lebanon Union High School in 1954. He joined the Navy that same year. Before he shipped out to Guam, he asked his high school sweetheart, Colleen Sprinkle, to marry him. When Tom returned from Guam in 1956, they got married and moved to San Diego, CA where he finished his service to the USN.

Tom and Colleen moved to Albany in 1960 where they raised 3 girls, Tammy, Rhonda and Kris.

Tom worked for Teledyne Wah Chang for over 30 years.

Tom was an amazing dad, husband, papa and friend. He was kind, generous and loved his family. He was always laughing and smiling. He loved to tell stories. He will be missed every day.

Preceding him in death was his daughter Tamara Lee Griffith, his sister Loretta and his mom and dad.

Tom leaves behind a heartbroken family.

His wife of 64 years Colleen, daughters Rhonda Kilgore, Kris Purpura and son-in-law Mike Purpura.

His grandchildren Derek Kilgore, Ashlee Purpura-Millstead and Joe Millstead.