September 17, 1975 – November 6, 2022
Thomas “Tom” Fresno Webster passed away November 6, 2022 in Albany, Oregon, at 47 years old. He was born September 17, 1975 in Susanville, California, to his parents Thomas W. Webster and Debra K. Webster. Tom is survived by his son Jacob O’Leary, mother Debra Webster, and brother Jeremiah Webster. Sisterwives Kasandra Partridge and Autumn Pitttam. His father Thomas W. Webster preceded him in death.
Tom was such an amazing selfless human, and will be deeply missed by many. His greatest passion was helping his friends and those less fortunate. On any given day you’d find him working on cars, usually as a favor for someone else. He also enjoyed lifting weights (along with spirits), pretty much any vehicle that went fast, hiking, visiting waterfalls and parks where he could feed the squirrels, and just about anything adventurous he could do.
Although Tom’s outside appearance may have looked “hard” to some, inside he had a heart of gold. Tom loved helping the underdogs. It wasn’t uncommon for Tom to pull off to the side of the road to help a person in need. If they didn’t have shoes he would get them shoes, if they looked hungry Tom would feed them. If you were a friend of Tom’s he would do anything for you. He was always there to lend a helping hand in any way that he could. Tom would give you the shirt off of his back, and then buy you an extra for the next day, just because you looked cold. You could turn to him whenever you had a problem and he’d drop everything to help. A truly good human and a straight boss in life.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 27th at 12:30 p.m, at The Calapooia Brewery in the Atrium, located at 140 Hill St NE, Albany.
Please show up to share your favorite memories and stories for this true legend.