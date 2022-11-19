Thomas "Tom" Fresno Webster

Tom was such an amazing selfless human, and will be deeply missed by many. His greatest passion was helping his friends and those less fortunate. On any given day you’d find him working on cars, usually as a favor for someone else. He also enjoyed lifting weights (along with spirits), pretty much any vehicle that went fast, hiking, visiting waterfalls and parks where he could feed the squirrels, and just about anything adventurous he could do.

Although Tom’s outside appearance may have looked “hard” to some, inside he had a heart of gold. Tom loved helping the underdogs. It wasn’t uncommon for Tom to pull off to the side of the road to help a person in need. If they didn’t have shoes he would get them shoes, if they looked hungry Tom would feed them. If you were a friend of Tom’s he would do anything for you. He was always there to lend a helping hand in any way that he could. Tom would give you the shirt off of his back, and then buy you an extra for the next day, just because you looked cold. You could turn to him whenever you had a problem and he’d drop everything to help. A truly good human and a straight boss in life.