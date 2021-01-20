Thomas Thompson

Thomas Arthur Thompson
September 20, 1952 – July 23, 2020
Thomas Arthur Thompson of Corvallis, Oregon, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2020. He was born in Corvallis on September 20, 1952, to Charles (Dick) and Hazel (Beverly) Thompson, both of whom preceded him in death.
Tom was adventurous and enjoyed physically demanding work. In his lifetime, he worked on commercial fishing boats in Alaska, multiple construction sites across Oregon, built rock walls as a landscaper, and worked on local family farms, including managing Christmas tree farms and a local nursery. Tom worked for many years at Hewlett-Packard in Corvallis and retired from there in March 2020. His last job was with Warden Farms in South Benton County, a place he loved to share with his family.
Tom enjoyed and played many sports, particularly golf and softball (he was an original member of the Squirrel's softball team). He also enjoyed fishing, Whitewater rafting, astronomy, and entomology. Tom attended MT. Hood Community College and the University of Oregon and was a longtime Ducks fan. Most of all, Tom loved spending time with his family, whether they were camping, hiking, cooking, gardening, or hanging out at home. Tom was playful by nature, laughed easily, and gave the best hugs.
Tom is survived by his wife Kathy (Johnston) Thompson, their two daughters, Laurel and Sophie Thompson, and his sisters, Deanna Stockwell and Connie Dinneen. Also surviving are Kent Stockwell (brother-in-law), Nancy and Dick Johnston (mother- and father-in-law), Tom and Barbara Johnston (brother- and sister-in-law), Jennifer Butler-Brown (niece), and two nephews, Todd Butler, and Peter Epstein.
Contributions can be made in Tom's memory to The Finley National Wildlife Refuge via the Friends of the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex.