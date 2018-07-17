January 14, 1952 — June 30, 2018
Tom (Tommy) Eggers passed away at the age of 66 at the University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.
He was born and raised in Corvallis, the son of Robert and Marie Eggers. He attended Zion Lutheran School for grades 1-8 and graduated from Corvallis High School, Class of 1970.
During these years, he became passionate about playing all sports. At Zion, he was a key member of the basketball team that won three straight championships at the annual Lutheran School tournament held in Portland. During high school, he played on JV and Varsity baseball and football teams with the “Best of the Best.” Tom was a member of the 1970 American Legion state championship team. He continued to play baseball while attending Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon, and Lewis and Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho. It was during these years that he developed strong friendships that he cherished his whole life.
After his sports career, Tom spent a few years as a commercial fisherman in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. He then began working as a heavy equipment operator, working in Oregon and California.
Tom moved to Loving, New Mexico in 2012 to work for RDL Excavation & Construction as an operator of a Dozer8. He truly valued his co-workers and employer, who became his family away from home.
Tom loved to fish with his dad on the Siletz and Alsea Rivers; elk-hunting in the Wallowa Mountains with his dad and his brother-in-law, Mike Harshfield; enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, and was a true OSU “Beaver Believer.”
A private viewing was held in Lubbock, Texas, at Sanders Funeral Home, attended by family and a Lutheran minister, who performed the service. Family and those who knew Tom will miss him and cherish his memory but, we are comforted to know he is with his mom and dad, whom he loved and missed so much.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sisters, Pam (Mike) Harshfield, Gloria Eggers, and Janice (Mark) Oliver; niece Amy (Jim) Martinson; nephews Lee Harshfield, Alex and Tyler Oliver; and great-nephews Jack and Finn Martinson.
Memorial donations in Tom’s name may be directed to Spartan Baseball Organization, PO Box 1458, Corvallis, 97339.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Trysting Tree Golf Club, Corvallis.
