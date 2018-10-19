April 20, 1931 — October 16, 2018
Thomas R. James, 87, of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Tom was born April 20, 1931 in Roswell, New Mexico to E.E. and Frances (Robinson) James. He grew up on a ranch in Caprock, New Mexico. Tom attended college at New Mexico A & M, and then Eastern New Mexico University where he met his future wife, Cozetta Lea. They were married in Portales, New Mexico on August 3, 1952 and Tom and Coe lived on the family ranch in Caprock.
Tom was a cattle rancher all his life. In 1952, he and his brother Joe contracted polio and upon Joe’s passing, Tom took over the ranch. In 1953, they sold the Caprock ranch and bought a ranch in Magdalena, New Mexico. In 1968, they sold it and bought a farm in Brownsville.
Although he never stopped being a cattle rancher, Tom went to work for American Can in 1971 and then retired from what was then called James River in 1994.
He was an active member of the Brownsville Baptist Church. Tom enjoyed many church activities as well as being with his grandchildren and playing pinochle at the Brownsville Senior Center.
Tom is survived by his wife of 66 years, Cozetta; children, Joe James of Hilo, Hawaii, Kathy Norman of Eugene, and Matt and wife, Julie of Albany; seven grandsons; one granddaughter; three great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Joe, Buster, and Pat James.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Brownsville Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brownsville Baptist Church Building Fund.
