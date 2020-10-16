 Skip to main content
Thomas McMurdie Sr.

June 10, 1934 – September 28, 2020

Tom grew up on a farm in Idaho, later making his home in the Willamette Valley and Northern California, he worked in the Heating & Air Conditioning business for 35 years. An accomplished mechanic & fabricator, his greatest project was his 1971 bus conversion to motorhome which he lived in for nearly 30 years. He traveled the U.S. and settled back in Albany for the remainder of his life. He was known for his storytelling, giving people funny nicknames, his sense of humor, and always having a positive attitude.

Survivors include his Companion, Rose McMurdie, Sons, Tom Jr, and Mike, Daughters, Sharon, Debbie, and Jeannie, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, his Sisters, Lilly, Marva Rose, Elizabeth, and Eleene, and his Best Friend Duane "Dewey" Nyquist. Passing before him were two Brothers, George & Deward, Sister, Vera and Daughter Connie. Tom was cremated and his ashes will be spread at sea.

