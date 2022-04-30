December 2, 1932 - April 14, 2022

Thomas M. Halpin, Sr., 89, of Corvallis, Oregon, formerly of Ventnor City, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13.

Tom is predeceased by his brothers Billy, Jack, and Michael, and is survived by his wife Constance (née Meehan), children Tom (Connie), MaryKate (Nick), Theresa, Connie, Jack (Lexie), Anne (Erik), sister Catherine of Roxborough, Pennsylvania, brother, Joe of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Tom was born to Mary and Thomas S. Halpin on December 2, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He attended South Catholic High School in Phila, Pennsylvania, served in the US Army, then graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1957. He and Connie married in 1960 and built their life in Ventnor, New Jersey.

Tom was a long-time parishioner of St. James Church in Ventnor, then at St. Mary's Church in Corvallis. As an usher and member of Parish Council and choir, he was dedicated to supporting parish life. He was also an active member of Men of Malvern, Serra International, and Knights of Columbus.

During his 42 years as a Physical Therapist, Tom was a passionate advocate for his patients and his profession and an active member in the New Jersey chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Tom was an outdoorsman and lover of nature. Gardening, camping, hiking, skiing, fishing, birding: he relished it all. But he was most in his element when in the water as a champion swimmer, surfer, body surfer, and boatman. Tom was a storyteller, an artist, and a virtuoso on his thumbs. He was always up for mischief and never missed a chance to make a groan-worthy pun.

Tom lived a life of purpose and quiet dedication to service, empathy, and faith. He embraced all of life's adventures and challenges and inspired all who have known him. His was a life well lived. Tom is missed.

A memorial service was held on April 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Corvallis, Oregon. The family asks that in lieu of sending flowers, donations be made to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society or Serra International. His family is planning a larger celebration of his life in July.

For a full tribute to Tom Halpin, please go to https://www.demossdurdan.com/obituaries/Thomas-Halpin-3/