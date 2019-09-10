{{featured_button_text}}

September 25, 1932 — August 27, 2019

Thomas L Summers of Lebanon passed away on August 27, 2019.

Tom was a lifelong, active member of his community, serving with the Coast Valley Umpire Association, the Mallard Creek Men's Club, and local bowling leagues.

Tom is survived by his children, Larry, Linda, and Dave; and his wife, Gwen.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at the Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon.

