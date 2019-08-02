October 28, 1944 — July 11, 2019
It is with great sorrow we announce that Thomas James Kopczynski, aged 74, of Albany, has passed away. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend, God called Tom home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was surrounded by his family.
Born October 28, 1944, in Cottonwood, Idaho, Tom was the second of four children to Jacob and Gertrude Kopczynski. He graduated from Spokane Community College in 1965 with his A&P license.
Tom served in the U. S. Navy from 1965-1969 as a helicopter mechanic on the USS Wright, earning special recognition for working on President Johnson’s helicopter. He was later stationed in Adak, Alaska.
After serving his country, Tom married his sweetheart, Vicki Sprute, in 1969.
In 1971, he established a business, Reliant Aviation, as an aircraft mechanic and business owner, specializing in Mooneys for 45 years. As the respected resource of all things Mooney in the Northwest, Tom had clientele fly their prized possessions to his trusted hands and brains from all over the country.
Tom will be eternally remembered by his wife of 50 years, Victoria; daughter, Jessica Vering and son-in-law, Isaiah; granddaughters, Sophia and Emma, sister, Nicki (Mike) Hasenhoerhl; brothers, Tim and Jerry (Delores) Kopczynski; and in-laws and their families; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 9, at Queen of Peace Church in Salem, Oregon. A rosary will be held at 10 a.m. Tom will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Angel after the funeral at 1p.m. A reception will follow.
In lieu of sending flowers please donate to the American Heart Association in Tom’s name. Thank you.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.