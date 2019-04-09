March 30, 1932 — March 7, 2019
Thomas Joseph Martens, M.D., passed away on March 7, 2019, at the age of 86 in Portland, Oregon.
Tom was born March 30, 1932, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, to George Hubert Martens and Alma Olive White Martens and grew up in Stevens Point with his five sisters and two brothers. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Madison and earned his medical degree at the University of Wisconsin at Madison Medical School in 1957.
He married Anita Mary Rogstad, daughter of Edward Andrew Rogstad and Hildegard Mary Burr Rogstad, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Loyal, Wisconsin.
Tom rose to the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Army. He had joined the Wisconsin National Guard while in high school, became a commissioned officer in the medical corps, and served in the reserves until he was called to duty and sent to Ft. Ord, California. As his overseas service, he served in support of Desert Shield/Desert Storm in the Federal Republic of Germany and with the 67th Evacuation Hospital in Qui Nhon, Vietnam. He received the Army Commendation Medal with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal. He also received the National Defense Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Vietnam, which he completed in January 1969.
Tom and his family settled in Corvallis in 1970 where he established his private practice in orthopedic surgery and where Tom and Nita raised their four children. After their children went to college, Tom and Nita moved to Portland, where he continued his orthopedic practice.
Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Anita, who died in 1993; his parents; his brothers, Mathias and George; and his eldest sister, Sr. Mary Christine Martens, VHM, of the Sisters of the Visitation.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Martha Boettcher; his sisters, Monica Dinauer, Marjorie Zaske, June Carlson, and Nona Higgins; his children, Tim (Norma), Joann (Richard), Don (Shawn), and Mark (Margie); his grandchildren, Casey, Michael, Katie, Susan, Josh, Stephen, Naomi, Michaela, Richelle, Kylee, Thomas, and Karen; step-grandchildren, Chris, Jeff, and Dan; great-grandchildren, Timmy, Avery, and Aria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was a lifelong Green Bay Packer Backer. After his retirement, Tom fulfilled his life by spending time with his family, reading, dancing, singing, playing cards, and cycling.
Tom passed from acute myeloid leukemia and was under care from Providence Franz Cancer Center. He was loved by all.
He will be interred with military honors at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland on June 21. Services are arranged through Advantage Gateway Funeral Services. Donations in his name may be made to a charity of your choice.
A recording of Tom discussing his military service with his grandson Josh Weiner (starting at about 1 hour) may be found in the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress: http://memory.loc.gov/diglib/vhp/bib/27539 http://memory.loc.gov/diglib/vhp/bib/loc.natlib.afc2001001.27539