Thomas E. Alley

July 17, 1927 – February 6, 2020

Thomas Alley, 92, of Lacomb passed away on February 6, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.

Tom was born in Burbank, California the son of Robert and Helen Alley. He was the fourth of seven siblings. The family moved from Vista, California to Lacomb in 1941. After graduating from Lebanon High School in 1945, he joined the Navy and served for two and a half years. His future wife, Marceil Edwards, moved to Washington where they married in Seattle on December 28, 1945. They were married 67 years before she passed away in 2013.

Tom and Marceil returned to Lacomb after his naval service and purchased the same farm in Lacomb that his grandmother and parents had owned. He went to work at the local battery separator plant. Later he worked on the crew that constructed the Lebanite hardboard plant in 1955. He worked in all areas of the plant and became plant manager in 1960s and later area manager for several different plants around the country. His work required a great deal of travel, including trips to Europe, Vietnam, and Brazil. He worked at the plant for 49 years, retiring from Georgia-Pacific in 1996.

