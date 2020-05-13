Thomas David Powell

July 23, 1937 – August 3, 2019

Tom was raised in Long Beach, California, along with two younger sisters, Sharon Powell and Genevieve Powell. His father, a naval officer, was a Pearl Harbor survivor. It was in Long Beach where many meaningful events in his life occurred: he got his first bike, his first car, his first job (a paper route); he met friends that would be lifelong; and he met and married his wife, Kathy, and started a family.

Tom and family moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1965. First working as a draftsman, it was not long before Tom began his successful 30 year career in real estate. Tom was friendly and helpful, always eager to lend a hand. He enjoyed all the people he worked with over the years and he considered his customers his friends. To Tom, no one was a stranger. He would talk to anyone, anytime, anywhere-at a sports game or while in line at the grocery store, his favorite errand. After picking up some oranges or bananas, he loved to drive around town (of which he was able to recount an impressive oral history regarding its real estate matters), and on the way home, stop by a friend’s house just to say hello.