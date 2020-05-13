Thomas David Powell

July 23, 1937 – August 3, 2019
Tom passed away August 3, 2019 at Mennonite Village Care Facility after a long illness. He was born July 23, 1937 in the U.S. Naval Hospital in Bremerton, Washington, the first born of Thomas John Powell and Evelyn H. McClimmans Powell.
Tom was raised in Long Beach, California, along with two younger sisters, Sharon Powell and Genevieve Powell. His father, a naval officer, was a Pearl Harbor survivor. It was in Long Beach where many meaningful events in his life occurred: he got his first bike, his first car, his first job (a paper route); he met friends that would be lifelong; and he met and married his wife, Kathy, and started a family.
Tom and family moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1965. First working as a draftsman, it was not long before Tom began his successful 30 year career in real estate. Tom was friendly and helpful, always eager to lend a hand. He enjoyed all the people he worked with over the years and he considered his customers his friends. To Tom, no one was a stranger. He would talk to anyone, anytime, anywhere-at a sports game or while in line at the grocery store, his favorite errand. After picking up some oranges or bananas, he loved to drive around town (of which he was able to recount an impressive oral history regarding its real estate matters), and on the way home, stop by a friend’s house just to say hello.
Over the years. Tom had many interests; bowling, playing pool, fishing, boating, water skiing, camping, walking along the beach, traveling, and his monthly poker game, all activities that allowed him to be with friends and family. Every day with Tom led to many memorable and humorous moments. He loved feeding the birds and squirrels and passed on his love of animals to all his children and grandchildren. Tom brought his grandchildren to many a Beaver basketball and football game and was an avid fan. He didn’t care about the number of fish caught, the outcome of the game, or the score on the golf course, he just enjoyed being with his loved ones and having a good time.
In his last hours, Tom heard the voice of a grandchild reading to him from Whitefoot, The Wood Mouse by Thorton Burgess, a book that was a gift from his father when Tom was a small boy. Tom read this collection to his children and then grandchildren for the sweet and tender life lessons that could be learned. He taught them well.
Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy, two of his children, Thomas Joseph and wife Heidi, and Jennifer Lynn, and his six grandchildren, Jocelyn and husband Alex, Jacquelynn, Destini, Trent, Fiona and Desiree. He was preceded in death by his two sisters and his daughter, Kathleen Marie.
A private celebration of life will be held come a sunny summer day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Fetch Fido a Flight at Fetchfidoaflight.com. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
