August 28, 1932 - June 13, 2021

Thomas Callahan, 88, of Albany, passed away in the comfort of his home Sunday, June 13, 2021 with his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley, and two daughters by his side.

Tom was born on August 28, 1932, to Thomas and Mary Callahan in Pasadena, California, where he grew up. As a kid he had a bike and paper route. He eventually motorized a bike, traded up to a motorcycle and enjoyed riding and racing motorcycles in his younger days.

Tom served during the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Manchester from 1951 to 1954. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended Pasadena Junior College where he played catcher for the baseball team and earned an A.A. degree upon graduating. He worked many years as an auto mechanic.

In 1958, Tom met his future wife, Shirley Ann Whittle, and married February 1959 in Pasadena. The couple had a daughter and son while living in Glendora, California. The family of four moved to Albany, in 1966, and had another daughter in August of 1969.