August 28, 1932 - June 13, 2021
Thomas Callahan, 88, of Albany, passed away in the comfort of his home Sunday, June 13, 2021 with his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley, and two daughters by his side.
Tom was born on August 28, 1932, to Thomas and Mary Callahan in Pasadena, California, where he grew up. As a kid he had a bike and paper route. He eventually motorized a bike, traded up to a motorcycle and enjoyed riding and racing motorcycles in his younger days.
Tom served during the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Manchester from 1951 to 1954. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended Pasadena Junior College where he played catcher for the baseball team and earned an A.A. degree upon graduating. He worked many years as an auto mechanic.
In 1958, Tom met his future wife, Shirley Ann Whittle, and married February 1959 in Pasadena. The couple had a daughter and son while living in Glendora, California. The family of four moved to Albany, in 1966, and had another daughter in August of 1969.
1969 also brought a career change that led Tom to the paper mill in Halsey, where he retired from 25 years later in 1995 (then known as James River). Upon retirement, Tom and Shirley's goal was to motorhome through all our mainland states. Made it through 48 (Alaska twice), plus a trip to Hawaii to see Pearl Harbor and The National Cemetery.
Tom enjoyed camping the beautiful Pacific Northwest when the children were young, their pinochle club in the early years, Louis L'Amour books, his "get smart" game shows, following his favorite football teams on TV, weekly buddy breakfasts, poker nights at RV functions, pitching horseshoes, birthdays and anniversaries at Spirit Mountain Casino to enjoy buffets and table games.
Tom was "Dad" to three children: KaCee Joiner (Randy Paasch), Mike Callahan (wife, Stephanie), Kerri Callahan (Todd Lange); "Grampy" to Brianna (Zech), Shalaina (Kirk), Josh (Sadie), Coleton and Alena; "Great Grampy" to Grace, Uriah, CoBurn and Ellery.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Mary, sister Peggy Bent and her husband, Don Bent. Tom ("Mick") is survived by his wife, Shirley, three children: KaCee, Mike and Kerri, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two nieces, two nephews and close sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and John Banks.
On Saturday, August 7, a brief graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m., at Willamette Memorial Park, 2640 Old Salem Rd., Albany, followed by a Celebration of Life open house, with refreshments, at First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St., Albany, from 3-5 p.m.
Arrangements handled by Smart Cremations.