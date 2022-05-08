Theresa M. Krake was born October 11, 1945 to the parents of Ernest and Emma Lipskey. She passed away on April 5, 2022.

She grew up in Portland, Oregon, where she graduated from Merycrest High School. After high school she moved to Tillamook, Oregon, where she met Ronald E. Krake at the Tillamook County Fair. They were married on September 11, 1965 and were married for 56 years, and had two son's.