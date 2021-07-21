January 4, 1950 – July 13, 2021

Theodore Richard Fitzwater was born on January 4, 1950, in Portland. He was the second of two children born to Finnie Frank Fitzwater and Martha Kathryn (nee Worden). Ted got his Associate of Science in 1971, and an Associate in Fire Science in June 1981. He began working full-time for the Lebanon Fire Department in 1973. He worked through the ranks to the position of Training Officer, a position he held for 17 years. He dedicated himself to serving the men and women of Lebanon Fire District.

The Lord joined Ted in holy matrimony with Ruth Louise Natterer on September 15, 1978. God blessed their union with three children: Leah (Mrs. Brett Kibble), Laura (Mrs. Paul Bloedel), and Mark (married to Stephanie). Ted became a baptized member of St. John's Lutheran Church in 1979, and contributed greatly to the congregation.

After retirement, Ted volunteered some of his time at the Brownsville Art Center, and was a member of the HAMF, which is a military collectibles club.