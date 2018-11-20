1945 — October 3, 2018
Theodore J. Luna Jr., 73, died at Regency Rehabilitation in Albany.
He was born in Corvallis to Theodore J. Sr. and Dixie Luna.
He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1963, continuing his education at Salem Tech College and Linn-Benton Community College.
He proceeded to Fort Bragg, North Carolina (home of the 82nd Airborne), after enlisting in the Army. He was a member of the 104th Infantry Division, Company “A," 1st Battalion, 441 Regiment, 1st Brigade. He attended culinary school at Fort Lee, Virginia. Before his 1971 honorable discharge from the Reserves, he earned the rank of Specialist Sixth Class (Mess Sergeant).
Ted was an active Benton County Sheriff’s Reserve volunteer from 1974 until his 1978 hiring as a full-time deputy sheriff, ultimately rotating into the Detective Division. Of Ted’s high standards and expertise, Lt. John Chilcote said, “Ted never gives up.” Working with Ted was “exciting. You knew the case would get solved. He’s the ‘Columbo’ of the office, except he doesn’t smoke!” Ted retired in 2007 after 29 years of meticulous law enforcement.
Ted was a devoted member of the Albany Seventh-Day Adventist Church, serving as Head Deacon for 20 years. He was a loving and lovable Christian, highly regarded by his church family and friends.
Ted felt honored to be “stepdad” to his wife’s boys, Cooper and Aaron Stevenson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dixie Bryant; and a nephew, Troy Owen.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pam (Lytle) Luna; stepsons, Cooper and Aaron Stevenson; sisters, Bonnie Cox and Jane Owen; and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on December 2, 2018, at the Albany SDA Church, 3085 Grand Prairie Road. Bring your memories and stories to share.