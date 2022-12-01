Theodor Paul Krauss

March 11, 1938 - November 26, 2022

Theodor P. (Ted) Krauss, 84, died at his Corvallis home on Saturday, November 26, 2022 surrounded by family.

Ted was born March 11, 1938 in Athens, Ohio to Paul G. and Mildred C. Krauss. He met his wife, Valerie, in 1956 at Oberlin College, Oberlin, Ohio. They were married in Lansing, Michigan in 1960. Ted was a graduate of Ohio University (BA) and Eastern Michigan University (MA). Ted & Val lived for 35 years in southeastern Michigan, where Ted worked in Personnel Management. They retired to Corvallis, Oregon in 1996.

Ted was preceded in death by his brother Stephen. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Valerie; daughter Katherine Krauss of Corvallis; son Michael Krauss and wife Rebecca Rose, granddaughter Lila Krauss, and brother Ray Krauss and wife Barbara Shumsky, all of Santa Rosa, California.

A private burial service was held at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Corvallis, Oregon. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Lumina Hospice for their compassionate care and support.