April 16, 1950 - February 18, 2023

Thaiyong "Joe" Mavichien, 72, died peacefully at home after a long illness, on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

On April 16, 1950 in Bangkok, Thailand, he was born the oldest of three to Yod "George" Mavichien and Suchitra "Esther" (Chow) Mavichien.

Thaiyong was baptized at the Holy Redeemer Church in Bangkok and was christened "Joseph William."

He attended Ruamrudee International School in Bangkok, and in 1970, moved to Corvallis to attend Oregon State University. He received his degree in International Business and worked in banking for most of his career. Nendel's Inn, Citizens Bank, Summit Information Systems, Umpqua Bank, and Dial-a-Bus were among his places of employment.

He began dating his wife, Dawn May, while both were working at Nendel's Inn. They had met previously while working at an OSU cafeteria but with no "spark" and a five year age difference, with Dawn still in high school, there was not much interaction. Their love finally ignited and they married on August 28, 1982 celebrating over 40 years of marriage.

Joe had a vibrant community of friends, never meeting a stranger - just a friend he hadn't yet met. Entertaining and cooking for family and friends held a special place in his life. His cooking was even featured in a full-page article in the Gazette-Times newspaper.

Activities and interests during Joe's younger years include being a member of a high school band performing for various dances. He played lead guitar but his fellow band members would not allow him to sing due to his off-key voice. Joe enjoyed Karate and he earned a brown belt. He also competed with the Oregon State University Pistol Club. A plaque displays his name as a first place holder.

Family meant everything to Joe. Travel and camping trips; watching movies together; attending his children's school, sport, dance and church activities; were among special family highlights. An array of still and video cameras were always in hand as Joe felt it important to document all events. He missed his children immensely as they became adults and they left the family home. His joy was renewed upon the births of his three granddaughters.

Joe spent all of his adult life in Corvallis with the exception of the last couple of years when he and Dawn moved to Albany to be close to daughter, Amanda, and her family.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn; sister, Salinee "Maria" Tiawphaibul (Somsak) and brother, Mongkolchai "Louis" Mavichien (Jintita) all of Bangkok, Thailand; daughter, Amanda Vrieze (Mark) of Albany, Oregon; son, Tyler Mavichien of San Francisco, California; and three granddaughters, Leah, Lydia and Lianna Vrieze.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Valley Christian Center, 577 Scravel Hill RD NW, Albany, Oregon.

Memorial contributions can be made to Healing Hearts Ministries, PO Box 2265, Corvallis, OR 97339.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).