December 30, 1945—October 11, 2022

Terry Frank Johnson, 76, of Philomath, Oregon, died on October 11, 2022. At the time of his death, he was a resident at The Oaks in Lebanon, an assisted living community.

Terry was born in Seattle, Washington, to Robert W. Johnson and Janet F. Johnson. He grew up in Fremont, California, where he enjoyed shop and art classes and played high school football. He and his first wife, Peggy, had two children: Kathryn Hope and Travis Blake Johnson. An avid woodworker and artist, he became a cabinet maker, builder, and creator of fine custom furniture. In later years, he worked as a self-employed building designer and contractor, specializing in timber frame design and construction.

Terry was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was married for 25 years to Sarah Johnson and they enjoyed hiking, traveling, life in the woods, their shared rescue pets and making each other laugh.

In addition, Terry had three siblings: brothers Wayne (Loretta) and Richard (Sally) and sister Karen, as well as several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many friends and other loved ones.

Terry’s wish was to be remembered by playing the song “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” by Bob Dylan, which was carried out by the remarkable staff at The Oaks. He did not want a formal service. Instead, we ask his friends and loved ones to tip a glass of a favorite beverage in honor of this good man and remember the good times. Contributions to the Oregon Humane Society in his honor would also be appreciated.