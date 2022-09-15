August 8, 1953 - September 8, 2022

On September 8, 2022, Terry Elliott Cato, a beloved brother and uncle, passed away at age 69 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany after a short battle with cancer.

Terry was born in Orange, CA on August 8, 1953, to parents Robert and Bobbie Cato. He moved with his family to Albany, OR in 1963. He attended Albany Union High School, graduating in 1971. While in high school, he played the bass tuba in the advanced band and competed in local speech contests, often placing first.

After high school, Terry attended Willamette University for two years with an interest in pre-law. Following that, he enlisted with the Army and completed basic training at the U.S. Army Center in Fort Orford, CA, in June of 1974. He was stationed in Germany and worked as an analyst in the Army Security Agency during his four years of service. He had top secret clearance and was also an interpreter, as he spoke fluent German. There, Terry met and married a German woman, Cornella Gerda Jackisch, in June of 1978. They later divorced.

Terry returned to Oregon following his stint in the Army and graduated from Linn-Benton Community College with an Associate of General Studies degree in 1988. He worked at Oregon State University, Target Distribution Center, and Selmet, Inc. He was proud to own and operate his own small business, Bumper Talk, an online bumper sticker store.

Terry enjoyed playing text-based web browser role player games. He was a beta user and contributed to the development of the online game Drakor, in which he was an active player for many years. He liked finding and using freeware software. He spent many hours working on his computer. Terry also enjoyed taking long walks in McDonald Forest. He was a recent volunteer at Christmas Storybook Land.

Terry will be remembered for his soft demeanor, intellectual mind, quick wit, and fondness for his beloved parakeet, JoJo.

Terry is preceded in death by his mother, Bobbie Cato; and father, Robert Cato. Terry is survived by his brother, Derral Hunt; and sisters: Benji Cato and Jami (Rick) Kenyon; all of Albany. He leaves behind one niece and three nephews.

Terry's family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for their kindness during Terry's stay.

Memorial contributions may be given to Christmas Storybook Land. At Terry's request, no service is planned. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.