March 21, 1954 — April 2, 2020
Terry Duane Wood, 66, passed away on April 2, 2020 in Sublimity.
Terry was born on March 21, 1954 in Silverton, to Warren and Mary Sue (Winstead) Wood. He was one of four children born to Warren and Mary, and his childhood was spent on the family farm. He attended Scio High School and was involved in FFA. He enjoyed showing the cattle that he raised. He graduated Scio High School in 1972.
After graduation, Terry worked for Economy Supply, a Lebanon lumber yard and later established Terry Wood Construction. During this time, he also raised Registered Polled Herefords at his farm, Santiam Valley Farms. After he finished his career in construction, he went to work at the Linn County Fair & Expo, where he was an Operations Manager and Assistant to the General Manager. It was during this time that he worked for Randy Porter, who along with his wife Lee, became dear friends to him.
Terry was a wonderful father and family man. His children have fond memories of their camping trips and the time they spent on the farm. He was involved with 4-H while his children were in school and was also involved with the Linn County Fair. He was actively involved with the American Hereford Association, and raising Herefords and attending Hereford shows were his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed building, spending time in nature, cooking and collecting antiques. He also loved animals, especially his cat, Izzy.
Terry is described by his family and friends as a “down home, mindful man who enjoyed being in nature”. He will be greatly missed.
Terry was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Mary Sue Wood; his children, Joshua Wood, Justin Wood and Alison Burns; his grandchildren, Connor Wood, Gunner Wood and Lange Wood; and his siblings, Tim Wood, Cindy Lea and Barry Wood; and his friends who were like family to him, Randy and Lee Porter.
A private scattering of his remains will be held at a later date.
