June 27, 1960 - February 22, 2022

Terry Coffey, 61, passed away last week in his home. He was born June 27, 1960, in Albany, Oregon to Arthur and Dannette Coffey. He grew up in Albany and attended Albany schools.

He was a shy small child; when he got older his humor definitely kept his siblings laughing both as kids and adults. He had a real talent for drawing funny cartoons; as a kid he would doctor up the TV guide with funny characters and captions always entertaining his siblings.

From his life came two beautiful daughters Judy and Becky and five grandchildren. He will be missed along with his funny one-liners and his caring spirit, which he never lost.

He is survived by his children Judy Boge (Dennis) and Rebecca Byers (Ryan); his grandchildren Tristan, Kayla, Aidan, Rylee and Skylar; his sisters Lorri Thornton and Sharri Dowling; his brother Kenny Coffey and wife Andrea and his mother Dani White.

He is preceded in death by his father Arthur Coffey, who passed away in 2018.