September 12, 1933 – May 11, 2021
Terrence Lee Seevers, 87, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Salem Hospital.
Terrence was born in Springfield, Illinois to Erwin and Alma (Werner) Seevers.
Terrence grew up in Springfield, Illinois, where he met his beloved wife, Marlyn (Goulden) Seevers, who lived across the street from him. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, was honorably discharged May 7, 1955, and shortly thereafter married Marlyn June 16, 1955.
Terrence received a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Oregon and enjoyed a second career as an elementary school teacher in Bend, Oregon for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed cheering the Ducks at Autzen stadium and inspired many of his family member's love for his Ducks. He recently became an avid fan of basketball, especially for the "lady Ducks."
Terrence taught his three children the importance of faith in God and especially emphasized the importance of a strong moral character — no lying, cheating, stealing.
He is survived by his children, Sylvia M. Ebbert of Albany, Kelly E. Seevers of Montana, and Terry P. Seevers of Bend; sister, Faith Markham of Michigan; 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marlyn and his sister Sylvia Bley. His large family mourns his loss and take great comfort that he is in heaven with his beloved wife.
A private graveside service will be held at Willamette Memorial Park on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church or the American Red Cross, sent in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
