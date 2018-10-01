October 25, 1958 — May 14, 2018
A meeting was held quite far from earth, “It's time again for another birth,” said the angels to the Lord above. “This special child will need much love.”
His progress may seem quite slow, Accomplishments he may not show
And he'll require extra care, from the folks he meets way down there
He may not run or laugh or play, His thoughts may seem quite far away
In many ways he won't adapt, And he'll be known as handicapped
So let's be careful where he's sent, We want his life to be content
Please, Lord find the parents who, will do a special job for You
They will not realize right away, The leading role they're asked to play
But with this child sent from above, come stronger faith and richer love
And soon they'll know the privilege given, In caring for this gift from Heaven
Their precious charge, so meek and mild, “Is Heaven's very special child”
Teresa was a special child!!! She made us laugh (a lot) She made us cry.
Teresa is survived by her twin brother, (very close to Teresa) Todd and family; her older brother, Tim and family; and her older sister, Peggy and family. She had deep connections with her family. Her sister- in- law, Connie was one that brought Teresa to the Lord. She was close to her two nephews as they grew up with her in their lives.
Teresa is also survived by the great people that work for ASI in all the group homes around
Oregon. These are special people. We thank you from the bottoms of our Hearts.
As Teresa would say, “Praise the Lord.”
A celebration of life will be at 12 noon on October 6, 2018 at the Maple House in Lebanon.