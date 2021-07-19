May 10, 1955 – July 10, 2021

Teresa A. Case, 66, of Brownsville, died July 10, 2021, in Springfield.

Teresa was born May 10, 1955 in Tillamook, the daughter of Thomas and Helen Case. She resided in Eugene and Salem before attending boarding school. She then went on to earn a degree in nursing.

Teresa had worked as a nurse for Corvallis Manor for 35 years and most recently was working at the Lebanon Veterans Home.

Teresa enjoyed doing art, crafts, making cards and coloring with copic markers. She had also taught classes at Runaway Art and Craft Studio in Salem for many years.

She is survived by her cousin, Janelle (Pablo) Cervantes and family, brother, Stephen (Joan) Case and her two dogs, Harley and Molly.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.