Terance Arnold Albertsen

June 21, 1941 – August 30, 2022

SCIO – Terance sadly passed away on August 30, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1941 to Arnold and Laura Albertsen in Iowa joining three siblings. For many years he lived in Placerville, CA eventually moving to Scio in 2007.

His hobbies included his love for glass etching and wood carvings. Terance is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jean Mattern. He is survived by his wife, Diane Albertsen; son, Kenneth Albertsen of Scio; son, Timothy Albertsen of Avery, WI; brother, Bruce Albertsen of Pollock Pines, CA; and sister, Patricia Fish of Irvine, CA. Terance is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A service will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at North Santiam Funeral Service. Interment will be in Franklin Butte Cemetery in Scio. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.