October 23, 1947—December 29, 2022

Ted Williams, 75, long time resident of Corvallis, passed away on December 29, 2022 at Timberwood Court Memory Care. Ted left behind his wife, Sandra of 56 years and his three sons and their families; Dan and Christine, Matt and Nancy and Nathan and Samantha and eight grandchildren, Jacob, Michael, Emma, Roy, Sidney, Sarah, Cora and Teddy.

Ted dedicated his life to coaching baseball at both of the high schools in Corvallis, American Legion and Little League. Ted’s love of baseball was apparent in his years of dedication to the sport. He enjoyed throwing batting practice to kids and helping them develop a love for the sport as well.

Ted was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and the company of a good hunting dog.

We will always hold him dear in our hearts and in our memories.

Donations can be made in Ted’s honor to American Legion baseball.